Arthur Wentz was toastmaster for Gateway Toastmasters’ Dec. 8 meeting. Mary Ingram gave an invocation centered on gratitude.

Jackie Gfeller introduced the word of the night, “discern.” Luke Schuster entertained the group as joke master.

First speaker Chris Waters shared tips about how to make better decisions. Jerry Posey followed with a presentation,”Addressing an Injustice.”

Cindy Gabriel was the table topic master, who asked members about memorable gifts. Guest Heather Bradley volunteered to speak along with members Gfeller, Schuster and Deb Jackson. Mitch Nickerson served as general evaluator for the meeting.

Anita Lewandowski and Jackson evaluated the speakers. Ingram was the timer for the evening.

Toastmaster Posey led the Dec. 15 meeting, with Schuster giving an invocation emphasizing the importance of expressing appreciation. Lewandowski introduced the word of the night, “epiphany.” Deb Jackson shared a series of Christmas jokes. Arthur Wentz was the first speaker and his topic was the benefits and hazards of gaming. Nickerson used the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to point out some important life lessons.