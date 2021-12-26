Arthur Wentz was toastmaster for Gateway Toastmasters’ Dec. 8 meeting. Mary Ingram gave an invocation centered on gratitude.
Jackie Gfeller introduced the word of the night, “discern.” Luke Schuster entertained the group as joke master.
First speaker Chris Waters shared tips about how to make better decisions. Jerry Posey followed with a presentation,”Addressing an Injustice.”
Cindy Gabriel was the table topic master, who asked members about memorable gifts. Guest Heather Bradley volunteered to speak along with members Gfeller, Schuster and Deb Jackson. Mitch Nickerson served as general evaluator for the meeting.
Anita Lewandowski and Jackson evaluated the speakers. Ingram was the timer for the evening.
Toastmaster Posey led the Dec. 15 meeting, with Schuster giving an invocation emphasizing the importance of expressing appreciation. Lewandowski introduced the word of the night, “epiphany.” Deb Jackson shared a series of Christmas jokes. Arthur Wentz was the first speaker and his topic was the benefits and hazards of gaming. Nickerson used the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to point out some important life lessons.
Chris Waters, table topic master, led the portion of the meeting where members are asked questions and they are given one to two minutes to respond. Guest Bradley, Ingram and Jackson faced the challenge.
Gfeller was the general evaluator for the meeting. Jackson and Ingram evaluated the speakers. Gfeller was the timer for the evening.
A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.
For Zoom meeting information, contact Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.