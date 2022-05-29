President Arthur Wentz led the May 11 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters in preparation for upcoming election of officers. Wentz, Mary Ingram, Mitch Nickerson, Deb Jackson and Anita Lewandowski gave short presentations about the responsibilities of each officer. The group discussed possible nominations for each role. Courtney Richardson will lead the election process.

Toastmaster for the May 18 meeting was President Arthur Wentz. This was a formal business meeting focused on election of officers. All members present served on the nominating committee including: Mitch Nickerson, Deb Jackson, Jackie Gfeller, Luke Schuster, Mary Girard, Jerry Posey and Mary Ingram. Guest Carrielynn Peace was also present.

Nominations from the committee included: Jackson, president; Gfeller, vice president of education; Ingram, vice president of public relations and secretary; Anita Lewandowski, vice president of membership; Nickerson, treasurer; and Girard, sargent at arms. No additional nominations came from the floor. The number of members present made a quorum and the motion to accept the officer positions as named was accepted. The new leadership team will take office July 1.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.