Sargeant-of-Arms Mary Girard opened Gateway Toastmaster’s Oct. 26 meeting with the club mission statement and the Pledge of Allegiance. Anita Lewandowski served as toastmaster. Her theme was “Thrive.”

Mitch Nickerson gave the invocation. Jerry Posey was the word master, his word was “contentious.” Jackie Gfeller brought laughter with a joke about golfing.

Arthur Wentz shared stories about what clumsiness has cost him. Chris Waters led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Girard, Posey and Nickerson addressed his questions.

Deb Jackson served as general evaluator for the meeting. Mary Ingram evaluated the speaker. Gfeller gave the timing report.

Mary Girard opened the Nov. 2 meeting. Toastmaster was Mary Ingram and her theme was “Habits.”

The invocation was presented by Chris Waters. Ingram stirred up some laughter with her jokes.

Girard was the speaker for the evening. She spoke about photosynthesis and the beauty it brings to the world. Arthur Wentz led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Jerry Posey, Gary Schroeder and Waters addressed his questions about habits.

Mitch Nickerson served as general evaluator for the meeting and evaluated the speaker. Waters gave the timing report.

Schroeder, serving as district director, addressed the club concerning the group’s current success plan. Leadership development is a key component for Toastmasters International.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.