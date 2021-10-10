Toastmaster Jerry Posey lead the Sept. 15 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. The theme for the night was “Be Your Best Self.”

Mary ingram presented an invocation about the importance of listening. The word of the night was “tribulation.” Tim Logue served as the joke master. Speakers were Jackie Gfeller and Mitch Nickerson. Cindy Gabriel led the Table Topics portion of the meeting.

An important part of the meeting is to hear the evaluations. Arthur Wentz gave an overall evaluation of the meeting. Speech evaluators were Courtney Richardson and Anita Lewandowski.

Mary Girard was a guest for the evening.

Ingram was the toastmaster for the Sept. 29 meeting. The theme was “rewards.”

Girard presented an invocation about how we deal with obstacles. Logue served as the word master. The word of the night was “zonked.”

Chris Waters entertained the group as the joke master. Speakers were Deb Jackson and Jerry Posey.

Anita Lewandowski asked some intriguing questions during the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Mitch Nickerson led the evaluations. His team of evaluators included Waters, Logue, Arthur Wentz and Jackie Gfeller.