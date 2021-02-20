Get the inside buzz on batteries

Little things mean a lot — like the two words “batteries included.” Just knowing they’re in there somewhere means less hassle and one less thing to buy. But face it. The initial powering-up of a battery-operated device is a minor concern. It’s the cost of keeping it going for years to come that should be considered.

The commercials are compelling, but can they be trusted? Does a copper top really make a difference? Is Energizer the heavy artillery of battery power? Is heavy-duty superior to alkaline? Are el-cheapo, generic batteries evidence that you get what you pay for? Is heavy-duty superior to alkaline?

Alkaline versus heavy-duty. Consumers Union, which publishes Consumer Reports Magazine, concluded that when it comes to single-use batteries, the alkaline and lithium varieties are by far the best performers. Even the most expensive heavy-duty battery cannot compete with the cheapest alkaline or lithium.

So, the conclusion is clear: Buy alkaline, which is cheaper than lithium, and buy according to price, not by brand. Go for the store or generic brands, and when you find them on sale, stock up.