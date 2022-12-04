Nine GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Junior Woman’s Club members were present for the Nov. 7 meeting at JoAnn Oseka’s home.

President Oseka opened the meeting. Members finished making decorations for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees exhibit, with decorating scheduled for Nov. 14.

Liz Gerberding gave the Thought for the Day titled “Things to be Thankful For” by Helen Steiner Rice.

Information was received regarding the art/craft show during the state convention set for April 23-25 in Papillion.

The group decided to attend the GILT play “Hallelujah Girls” on Dec. 8 for its Christmas party.

To celebrate the holiday, members will be delivering Christmas bags with lap blankets to a number of facilities.

On Dec. 17 the group will help with Wreaths Across America and decorate tombstones at Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

The next meeting will be Jan. 2 at First-Faith United Methodist Church. Connie Sears will have the Thought for the Day.