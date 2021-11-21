President JoAnn Oseka called the Nov. 1 meeting of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club to order at First-Faith United Methodist Church. Seven members and one guest were present.

Liz Gerberding introduced the speaker from YWCA. She told about their impact on the community. Their mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities.

Members are asked to bring pop tabs and used medicine bottles to the next meeting.

Liz Gerberding gave the Thought for the Day from a book written by Helen Steiner Rice, “The World Would be a Nicer Place if We Traveled at a Slower Pace.”

A motion to donate $250 to the YWCA Mission Menstruation program was approved.

Volunteer Barb Gillham delivered 12 handmade pillowcases to Hope Harbor. New labels for the pillowcases need to be ordered and several ladies will go shopping for the material needed.

JoAnn Oseka reported four members attended the District 5/6 Convention on Oct. 16 in Champion. Elections for the district were Oseka, secretary, and Deb Grim, treasurer. There will not be a district art show this year. Marlene Schmidt will coordinate the local art contest. The speaker for the convention was a CASA volunteer.