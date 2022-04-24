Eight ladies attended the April 4 meeting of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club at First-Faith United Methodist Church.

President JoAnn Oseka opened the meeting, asking everyone with plastic bags, pop tabs, pillowcases, Literacy Council items, jeans and items for the Crisis Center to leave them with the person responsible for collecting.

The District 5/6 basket was assembled for the NFWC convention on April 7-8 in Lincoln. Sandy Kendall gave the Thought for the Day.

Oseka read a thank-you note from GI Express for the donation used to make purchases for Wreaths Across America.

Emails received from NFWC President Mary Jo Jarecke were read. Amendments to the NFWC bylaws were reviewed and approved. Deb Grim was approved to be a delegate to the NFWC convention.

It was decided to not send a donation to Ukraine.

Twelve pillowcases made by Caring Women members were delivered to Hope Harbor.

Go Big Give fundraiser donations are to be given to Oseka.

Liz Gerberding has three of the recommended ESO books to read if anyone wants to borrow them.

On April 1, members placed a total of 80 blue pinwheels at three different locations in Grand Island in recognition of Child Abuse Recognition month.

Caring Women will donate $100 for the postage used to send six care packages to the latest enlisted military personnel from Grand Island’s unit.

The Groundwater Festival will be May 17. Oseka has sign-up sheets for those helping.

Officers elected for the next term are: Oseka, president; Deb Grim, vice president; Gerberding, secretary; and Connie Sears, treasurer.

Upcoming events:

May 20-22 — Cleaning tables for the Nebraska Fire School at Fonner Park.

June 11 — Six ladies needed to volunteer at Grand Theatre.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. May 2 at First-Faith UMC. Installation of officers will be held. Gay Crandall will have the Thought for the Day.