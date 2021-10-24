GFWC/NFWC Caring Women

Karen Bortz introduced speaker, Lynda Fickes. She presented the program for her cousin, Dr. Margie Heier, who was the doctor and missionary in Zambia, Africa, at the Chfundo Clinic in southern Africa. This is the clinic Caring Women has been sending pill bottles to through Dr. Heier, who takes the bottles, cleans them and then uses them to refill with medications that are used for patients in the clinic. The clinic saw/treated 46,000 patients in 2020. Due to shipping problems, the project is on hold.