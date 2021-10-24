GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club met Oct. 4 at First-Faith United Methodist Church, with eight members and one guest present.
Members were asked to turn in pop tabs, pillowcases and pill bottles.
Karen Bortz introduced speaker, Lynda Fickes. She presented the program for her cousin, Dr. Margie Heier, who was the doctor and missionary in Zambia, Africa, at the Chfundo Clinic in southern Africa. This is the clinic Caring Women has been sending pill bottles to through Dr. Heier, who takes the bottles, cleans them and then uses them to refill with medications that are used for patients in the clinic. The clinic saw/treated 46,000 patients in 2020. Due to shipping problems, the project is on hold.
Nell Bohnart gave the Thought for the Day, “The Miracle of Friendship.”
Deb Grim, Connie Sears, Marlene Schmidt and JoAnn Oseka planned to attend the District 5/6 convention on Oct. 16 in Champion.
Projects for the year include having a tree in Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees. Hope Harbor will still be a project of providing items it needs.
Possible projects are working with: CASA, YWCA, Literacy Council, Crisis Center and Project Connect.
The NFWC Executive Board meeting will be Nov. 6 in Seward.