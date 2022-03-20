President JoAnn Oseka called GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club’s March 7 meeting to order at First-Faith United Methodist Church, with 10 ladies in attendance.

Marlene Schmidt, Deb Grim and Linda Sander will have items taken to state for judging. Bring the items to the next meeting.

Connie Sears’ Thought for the Day was read from “Chicken Soup for the Christian Soul.”

Project updates: give pop tabs to Nell Bohnart for the Ronald McDonald House, plastic bags to Karen Bortz, March of Dimes money to Sears and hold on to medicine bottles for now.

A thank-you note was received from CASA for a money donation. Twelve hand sewn pillowcases will be delivered to Hope Harbor in March.

Caring Women will not participate in the Sophomore Pilgrimage, it has been canceled.

Ray O’Connor has offered space at his properties to place blue pinwheels during April for Child Abuse Prevention month.

Grim will be attending the NFWC state convention April 7-8 in Lincoln. Samples of the group’s projects will be included, along with the centerpiece, titled “Collage of Volunteerism.”

Oseka and Schmidt attended a meeting March 16 in preparation for Go Big Give scheduled for May 5.

The District 5/6 Convention, hosted by Caring Women, will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Law Enforcement Center.

Election of officers will be in April with installation in May. The proposed slate of officers are: Oseka, president; Grim, vice president; Liz Gerberding, secretary; and Sears, treasurer.

Upcoming projects include: giving sheet sets for mattresses Slumberland Furniture gives away, ringing Salvation Army bells and volunteering at the Grand Theatre.

The next meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at First-Faith UMC.