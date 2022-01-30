President JoAnn Oseka called the Jan. 3 meeting of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women to order, reminding members to leave their plastic grocery bags, pop tabs and medicine bottles the group is collecting. Nine members were in attendance.
Barb Gillham introduced speaker Erin Howe with Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA needs and trains volunteers. Training is approximately 30 hours. After training volunteers are sworn in by a judge, then given a case. Volunteers should see the child at least once a month.
There are also Lunch & Learn programs, along with Coffee with CASA. Currently there are 217 children in Hall County being served by CASA. Funding for CASA is by non-profits and the Sherwood Foundation. Each child receives a CASA container, which includes a quilt, stuffed animal, outfits for every day and church and the essential hygiene items. Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties are all under Heartland CASA.
Becky Otto, gave the Thought for the Day, “Make every day special: intentions and reflections.”
There are no firm plans for Sophomore Pilgrimage and NFWC State Convention at this time.
Otto stated Slumberland was considering doing its mattress giveaway this year. The group needs to decide if it will partner with them again.
Christmas trees at Stuhr Museum were taken down on Jan. 5.
Gerberding will check if Dollar General has valentines by the box for sale. If so Otto will purchase them and coordinate a day for signing to be ready for delivery to residents at nursing homes.
Oseka’s granddaughters have helped coordinate fabric pieces into “kits” for sewing pillowcases for Hope Harbor. Linda Sander, Deb Grim and Oseka are delivering them.
As soon as the Grand Theatre reopens, the ladies would like to volunteer again.
April’s project is pinwheels. A place is needed to store them.
A motion to give $150 to CASA was approved.
Since Caring Women and the District are not having an art show, club members will show items they have made. Marlene Schmidt and Louise Zimmerman will be in charge.
Caring Women will be hosting the District 5/6 Convention in October; location to be announced later.
The group was asked to come up with some fundraiser ideas.
A next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Oseka’s home. Members will work on tying squares of denim into lap blankets.