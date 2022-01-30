President JoAnn Oseka called the Jan. 3 meeting of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women to order, reminding members to leave their plastic grocery bags, pop tabs and medicine bottles the group is collecting. Nine members were in attendance.

Barb Gillham introduced speaker Erin Howe with Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA needs and trains volunteers. Training is approximately 30 hours. After training volunteers are sworn in by a judge, then given a case. Volunteers should see the child at least once a month.

There are also Lunch & Learn programs, along with Coffee with CASA. Currently there are 217 children in Hall County being served by CASA. Funding for CASA is by non-profits and the Sherwood Foundation. Each child receives a CASA container, which includes a quilt, stuffed animal, outfits for every day and church and the essential hygiene items. Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties are all under Heartland CASA.

Becky Otto, gave the Thought for the Day, “Make every day special: intentions and reflections.”

There are no firm plans for Sophomore Pilgrimage and NFWC State Convention at this time.