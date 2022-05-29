President JoAnn Oseka called to order the May 2 meeting of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club at First Faith United Methodist Church.

Seven ladies were in attendance. Oseka gave the Thought for the Day.

Deb Grim reported on the state convention in Lincoln. Next year the state convention will be April 23-25, 2023, in Papillion.

Members were able to make donations for GoBigGive on May 5. They were also able help with the set up of the Groundwater Festival on May 16, with several ladies volunteering May 17 at the festival. The club wiped tables at Fonner Park for the Nebraska State Fire School on May 18.

On June 11, the ladies will volunteer at the Grand Theatre beginning at 5:30 p.m. They will be working in the concession stand and taking tickets.

Possible future projects suggested include each lady making a quilted heart. Also, CHI is in need of the surgical caps for children; Deb Grim has the caps all cut out and ready to be sewn.

Oseka delivered 12 pillowcases to Hope Harbor, along with three boxes of cake mixes and three tubs of frosting for birthday celebrations.

Becky Otto stated that Slumberland is delivering mattresses year round now instead of just at Christmas time. Caring Women will be collecting the sheet sets to go along with the mattresses.

The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. June 6 at First Faith United Methodist Church. Installation of officers for the next fiscal year will take place. Marlene Schmidt will give the Thought for the Day.