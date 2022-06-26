JoAnn Oseka, president of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club, called the June 6 meeting to order at First-Faith United Methodist Church.

Oseka reminded everyone to leave their plastic bags, pillowcases, sheets, surgical caps and pop tabs. The group will continue to collect medicine bottles and those with dimes collected for the March of Dimes are to bring them to the meeting in March.

Eleven members and one guest, Linda Fickes, were in attendance. Oseka gave the program, “I Found a Heart.”

Karen Bortz installed the officers for the year July 2022 - June 2023; Oseka, president; Marlene Schmidt, vice president; Liz Gerberding, secretary; and Connie Sears, treasurer.

Marlene Schmidt gave the Thought for the Day, “No Man is an Island.”

Correspondence was read from the Groundwater Festival for having volunteers who helped the day of the festival.

A thank-you note from the March of Dimes was read for the monies collected for their organization.

Becky Otto attended a meeting on June 15 at Dinsdale’s about GoBigGive 2023.

Five ladies cleaned tables in May for the Nebraska Fire School.

Six ladies will work June 11 at the Grand Theatre. The movie is “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Information for the 2022-24 yearbook is needed.

It was announced the GFWC International Convention is scheduled for June 25-28 in New Orleans and the NFWC Executive Board meeting, July 9, in Seward.

The next Caring Women meeting is July 9 at First-Faith.