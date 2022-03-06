JoAnn Oseka, president of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women junior woman’s club, called the Feb. 7 meeting to order, with eight members in attendance.

Oseka reminded everyone to leave their plastic bags and pop tabs. The group will continue to collect medicine bottles, but not bring them until shipping arrangements are known.

Barb Gillham read the Thought for the Day from the book, “Bury Me in My Pearls.”

During the business meeting, ladies were also tying lap blankets and signing valentines for the nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Updated minutes of the Jan. 3 meeting were sent by email.

Correspondence was read from Country House and Heritage at Sagewood for the lap robes donated and YWCA sent thanks for the money donation. The group will continue to donate pillow cases to Hope Harbor. A donation was made to YWCA for their Mission Menstruation and to CASA for supplies. Caring Women was a donor for Wreaths Across America.

Liz Gerberding resigned from compiling and sending to state the club’s yearly report.

Upcoming events:

* Sophomore Pilgrimage — Scheduled for April 6, the group will participate if held.

* NFWC Convention — April 7-8 in Lincoln.

* April, Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month — Blue and silver pinwheels placed around town in recognition of.

* Go Big Give — May 5, Caring Women, registered to participate.

Sandy Kendall has reserved the Law Enforcement Center for Oct. 22, when Caring Women hosts the District V/VI convention.

Girls State is being held this year. Virtual sponsorship is $200 and in-person will be $400.

Possible project for the group is to work on getting new members.

The Veteran Affairs Medical Center is accepting small bottles of lotion, shampoo etc. Give to Liz Gerberding and she will see they get to the hospital.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at First Faith United Methodist Church. Connie Sears will give the Thought for the Day. Reminder: bring dimes collected for the March of Dimes.