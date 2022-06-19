Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for May were:

Tuesday, May 3 — First, Phil and Jackie Maynard; second, Steve Millnitz, Bob Fickes; third, Elsie Roemmich, Myrna Sullivan.

Thursday, May 5 — First, Ed and Sam Schrock; second, Tom Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; third, Steve and Pam Millnitz.

Tuesday, May 10 — First, Pat Grudzinski, Tom Beswick; second, Pat Knust, Steve Millnitz; third, Mona Dubas, Charlie Fox.

Thursday, May 12 — First, Eldon Ervin, Pat Knust; second, Pat Vogel, Diane Kenyon; third, Catherine Kutilek, Gina Olsen.

Tuesday, May 17 — First, Steve Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, LeeAnn Jensen, Myrna Sullivan; third, Eldon Ervin, Elsie Roemmich.

Thursday, May 19 — First, Gayle Hogeland, Jerry Kenyon; second, Linda Hessel, Gina Olsen; third, Phil and Jackie Maynard.

Tuesday, May 24 — First, Steve Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Pat Vogel, Pat Knust; third, Tom Beswick, Pat Grudzinski.

Thursday, May 26 — Tied for first: Eldon Ervin, Myrna Sullivan and Mona Dubas, Charlie Fox; third, Steve Millnitz, Mary Fox.