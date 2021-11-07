 Skip to main content
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge
Results for October were:

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — First, Steve Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Phil and Jackie Maynard; third, Tom Beswick, Mary Fox.

Thursday, Oct. 7 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Tom Beswick; second, Catherine Kutilek, Patt Rice; third, Steve and Pam Millnitz.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 — First, Phil and Jackie Maynard; second, Pat Vogel, Myrna Sullivan; third, Tom Beswick, Pat Grudzinski.

Thursday, Oct. 14 — First, Eldon Ervin, Pat Knust; second, Steve Millnitz, Bob Fickes; third, Jackie and Phil Maynard.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 — First, Eldon Ervin, Elsie Roemmich; second, Jerry Kenyon, Steve Millnitz; third, Mary Fox, Keith Sinor.

Thursday, Oct. 21 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Tom Beswick; second, Sam and Sharon Schrock; third, Eldon Ervin, Charlie Fox.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 — First, Pat Knust, Pat Vogel; second, Keith Sinor, Eldon Ervin; third, Lonnie Rice, Pam Millnitz.

Thursday, Oct. 28 — First, Pat Vogel, Pat Knust; second, Phil and Jackie Maynard; third, Patt Rice, Myrna Sullivan.

