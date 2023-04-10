Grand Island developer Amos Anson has been honored with the inaugural Exemplary Volunteer Honor from Grand Island Area Habitat in recognition of his nearly 20 years of dedicated service to the organization.

Anson has been an “outstanding volunteer for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, serving as interim construction manager and guiding volunteer groups in the construction of Habitat houses,” Habitat noted in a press release. “His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have helped shape the organization into what it is today. He has been a true leader in every sense of the word, and his contributions have made a profound impact on the lives of countless families in the community.”

In addition to his volunteer work, Anson has also shown his commitment to Habitat’s mission in a novel and generous way. Anson and his business partners with Highland North, the new housing development in northwest Grand Island, “recognized the need for a full-time construction manager at Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity and decided to sell one of their spec homes to benefit the organization. Their generous hearts and commitment to Habitat’s mission will help ensure that the organization can continue to provide affordable housing solutions to families in need and will have the capacity to grow the numbers of homes built each year, as well as oversee the expansion of services into all of Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties.”

“It is an honor to recognize Amos Anson as the first recipient of the Exemplary Volunteer Honor,” said Alyssa Heagy, Habitat executive director. “His dedication and hard work have been an inspiration to us all, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come. We are grateful for his tireless efforts, unwavering commitment, and generous heart. Amos is one of those volunteers that will always answer the call to help. From being short-handed on the construction site, to acting as auctioneer; we can count on Amos. Even when he announced he would be stepping down as construction manager, he still found a way to support Habitat and our mission with the Spec Build fundraiser.”

The Exemplary Volunteer Honor is an award that will be presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the organization and have made a significant impact on the community through their volunteer work.

“ Anson’s leadership, wisdom, and unwavering commitment have made a lasting impact on the lives of so many,” Heagy said. “Anson began volunteering with Habitat on house number 40, he is currently assisting on house 114.

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to building homes, community, and hope in the Grand Island, Nebraska area. Since its founding in 1992, the organization has provided affordable housing solutions to families in need, while also promoting community development and volunteerism.

For more information about Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, visit www.gihabitat.org.