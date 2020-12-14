Great gifts for the whole person

4. High quality speakers. I have two that are paired on my desk, and I hear this outstanding HD sound. Tony Scott’s “Music for Zen Meditation” is an album I have been listening to since before eight-track tapes, and it has never sounded better. I hate ear pods, though I know the sound is amazing — and these little round speakers are better. For this music lover, they are a must. I’m getting a pair for the TV as well. I’m sure the result will be almost as good as going to the movies.

5. Shower bench. If you have a stand-up shower and want to make your bathing more relaxing, consider a shower bench or stool. It can make a world of difference after a long day or if you are healing. To have a place to sit down while the hot water runs over you and sends you into bliss city. The starting price of these wonderful bath accessories is rather modest, but the benefits are priceless.

6. Panini maker. This is a great appliance and, in the winter, hot sandwiches that are easily made is definitely a big comfort aid. Add some soup and you are set for lunch or dinner. These gadgets aren’t expensive and they really put even a great grilled cheese sandwich to shame. For those people who have a hard time eating, putting something new and delicious in front of them helps.