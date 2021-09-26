Members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met for their monthly meeting Sept. 7 at the United Veterans Club.
Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer. Senior Vice President Linda Winget called the meeting to order, with 11 members present. A thank-you note was read from Christa Barker for the nursing scholarship she received.
Several sites are being explored for purchasing books for the Grand Island Public Library. A group presentation will take place when the books are received.
Billie Herron made arrangements for pizza to be delivered to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for residents and staff on Patriots Day.
A report showed 533 veterans attended the Veteran’s Day program at the State Fair on Labor Day. Bob Briesno and wife were grand marshals for the Veteran’s Day parade, which also had 48 Patriot Guard members, 20 United Veterans Club Honor Guard members, along with other veterans from across the state.
The Wreaths Across America fund raiser car show on Aug. 14 at the UVC had 52 entries. Trophies were given and food trucks were available for everyone to enjoy the day.
Judging for the State Fair graffiti tree, decorating contest will take place during September, with winners announced by the end of the month.
More military recognition bracelets have been purchased, with some sold at the Vietnam Veteran’s Reunion in Lincoln in August. Local members were informed that they will be able to have a sales table at the 2022 reunion in Kearney.
Volunteer opportunities are open for Auxiliary members to help with Project Connect on Oct. 28. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Expo Building in Fonner Park. There are lots of areas to assist those attending.
Homecoming for the state VFW Auxiliary president and a reception for the national VFW Auxiliary president will be Oct. 10 in Nebraska City. Reservations need to be made to attend.
The group decided to enter a decorated tree for Stuhr Museum’s Festival of Trees this year.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, with anyone wishing to eat lunch arriving by noon. The business meeting begins at 1 p.m.