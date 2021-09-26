Members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met for their monthly meeting Sept. 7 at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer. Senior Vice President Linda Winget called the meeting to order, with 11 members present. A thank-you note was read from Christa Barker for the nursing scholarship she received.

Several sites are being explored for purchasing books for the Grand Island Public Library. A group presentation will take place when the books are received.

Billie Herron made arrangements for pizza to be delivered to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for residents and staff on Patriots Day.

A report showed 533 veterans attended the Veteran’s Day program at the State Fair on Labor Day. Bob Briesno and wife were grand marshals for the Veteran’s Day parade, which also had 48 Patriot Guard members, 20 United Veterans Club Honor Guard members, along with other veterans from across the state.

The Wreaths Across America fund raiser car show on Aug. 14 at the UVC had 52 entries. Trophies were given and food trucks were available for everyone to enjoy the day.

Judging for the State Fair graffiti tree, decorating contest will take place during September, with winners announced by the end of the month.