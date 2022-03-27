Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer for Hall County VFWA 1347’s March 1 meeting.

Janie Zweifel gave the opening and President Lori Skala presided. With Kathy Maw’s approval as a new member, 13 were in attendance.

A thank-you note was read from the Veteran Affairs Medical Center for the Valentine’s Day cupcakes.

The 2022 Day of Service will be May 7, with encouragement to “serve” throughout the month of May.

Liz Gerberding will be collecting travel-size, personal care items for local shelter residents.

A note from Jean Seely, she had not received any entries for the youth art or singing contest.

Billie Herron will be ordering a sheet cake for residents at the VAMC, where she also found that volunteer groups are still not being allowed to visit. Herron has been contacted about her continuing to be VAMC’s representative for another year.

Members discussed past and future activities for veterans and family support and also the Fantasy of Trees Christmas tree.

David Jewett has offered to assist Herron in setting up a website. Herron already posts many activities on Facebook.

Officers for 2022-23 will be elected in April. Members are asked to consider taking on the duties of being an officer or committee chair.

A patriotic collage assembled by Jean Seely was one of four chosen at the state meeting. It will be displayed at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Fifty Hy-Vee coupon books were ordered as a fundraiser for Wreaths Across America. They will sell for $5 each and be available at the April meeting. A list of items to include in care packages for soldiers was distributed.

Contact your veteran’s service office for assistance in making arrangements to use the Fisher House available for families of patients at NWIHCS-Omaha.

Upcoming events in Kearney include: State VFW and Auxiliary meeting, June 4-5; and the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran’s Reunion, Aug. 11-14.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 5, at the UVC, with lunch at noon followed by a meeting at 1 p.m. The monthly, volunteer hours report will be discussed to clarify what to include and how to fill in the information.