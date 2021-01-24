 Skip to main content
Hall County VFWA 1347
Hall County VFWA 1347

Ten members of Hall County VFWA 1347 attended the Jan. 5 meeting at the United Veterans Club. President Karen Linden opened the meeting, followed by Chaplain Lyanne Kelly giving the opening prayer.

Mike Ponte and Ron Hitch represented the UVC and veterans organizations as well as the Honor Guard to thank the auxiliary and its members for the work done to honor our veterans with the Wreaths Across America program.

A thank-you note was read from the Ivan Messersmith family for the memorial the group sent. Avery Rodgers also sent a thank-you note for her being chosen the Voice of Democracy winner. Letters were read from the VFW Foundation for an Unmet Needs donation as a memorial and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats for the residents and staff.

Members had questions about scholarships that might be available and where to make donations for veterans causes.

It was reported that with COVID, the Midwinter State Conference will be held for viewing on Zoom.

The next meeting is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the UVC.

