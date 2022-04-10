Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer for the April 5 meeting of Hall County VFWA 1347 at the United Veterans Club.

President Lori Skala presided, with 11 members present.

Jean Seely reported the winners for the Youth Patriotic Art competition were Jewel Kosch, seventh-grade entry (chosen to move on to state competition), and Alexa Seely, fifth-grade entry. Also, Rylee Seely was the winner of the Red, White and Blue singing competition. Each winner will receive a $25 gift card to Walmart.

Billie Herron, hospital representative, reported a cake with a patriotic theme was delivered to Veteran Affairs Medical Center residents in March.

LaVonne Catron, legislative committee chair, reported the state has agreed to turn land on the west of the UVC over to the county.

Lori Skala, with veteran and family support, reported her daughter had sent six care packages to former students who are now in the service.

The Buddy Poppy competition centerpiece, with a total of 132 poppies, will be displayed at the state convention in June.

It was reported the group is at 100% membership.

Linda Winget brought 50 Hy-Vee coupon books the Auxiliary will sell for $5 each as a fundraiser for Wreaths Across America.

For the Stuhr Fantasy of Trees, members voted to use small ribbon that will represent POW/MIA service members.

David Jewett’s motion to send $150 to the Fisher House at NWIHCS-Omaha passed.

Officers elected were: Skala, president; Linda Winget, senior vice; Seely, junior vice; Cathy McKown, secretary; Catron, treasurer; Kelly, chaplain; Mary Lubken, guard; Jewett, patriotic instructor; and Kim Cronin, Liz Gerberding and Connie Jakubowski, trustees.

A reminder: District VFW and Auxiliary meeting, April 24 in Ord; and state convention, June 11-12 in Kearney.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 3, at the UVC, with lunch at noon, followed by a meeting at 1 p.m.