Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer when 11 members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Nov. 2 at the United Veterans Club. President Lori Skala called the meeting to order. Charlene Petr’s application for transfer of membership from the Hastings auxiliary was accepted.

Americanism Chairman Jean Seely reported mailing the collage entry to the state chairman for judging. Seeley also reported that nine Auxiliary members attended a book presentation to the Grand Island Public Library. Eight books with information about history of the United States were given to the youth area.

Hospital Committee Chair Billie Herron reported ordering Halloween cupcakes for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Donuts will also be ordered for Veterans Day.

As chairman of the Veterans and Family Support Committee, Lori Skala reported six members helped serve cookies, hot chocolate and cider to approximately 54 members of the National Guard unit and spent some time with the soldiers.

The Auxiliary unit received a certificate for presenting an entry to the State Buddy Poppy Contest.

Youth Chairman LaDonna Obermiller reported she had presented the flag etiquette lesson to five more 4-H Club members.