Thirteen members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Jan. 4 at the United Veterans Club, with President Lori Skala presiding. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Four new members were added to the rolls, with three transfers from Hastings. Welcome aboard Connie Jakobowski, Diane Lipsack, Ginger Asmus and Cynthia Jelinek. New members are always welcome.

Correspondence was received from the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney for the donation towards Christmas gifts, the State Fair organization for contributions toward veterans activities and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats, socks, gift cards and pizza.

The Auxiliary hosted a Christmas pizza party and supplied finger sandwiches for a New Year’s celebration for residents of VAMC. Thank-you cards were sent to Pizza Hut and Hy-Vee for their contributions.

Cupcakes will be provided for Valentine’s Day.

Thank-you cards were also sent to several people for their help with the Wreaths Across America. There were over 300 volunteers helping to place the wreaths on the veterans’ graves. Pictures and information were sent to the state and national VFW Auxiliary.