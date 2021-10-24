Thirteen members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Oct. 5 at the United Veterans Club.
Liz Gerberding gave the opening prayer, followed by the call to meeting by President Lori Skala.
A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for the pizza party the group supplied on Sept. 11 for Patriots Day.
Jean Seely showed the collage poster she assembled, which will be sent to the State Americanism contest. She also ordered eight books that will be given to the Grand Island Public Library.
Billie Herron will order Halloween cupcakes for the residents and staff of the VAMC.
LaVonne Catron reported 84 pocket flags were presented to National Guard members during the send off program in September.
Youth Committee Chair LaDonna Obermiller reported presenting a flag etiquette lesson to the 4-H club members. She is also entering them in the 2022 Youth Patriotic Coloring Contest.
Herron presented information for the 2022 Wreaths Across America car show. The date is Oct. 8, 2022, with check-in at 9 a.m. and the show running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details are to come.
Catron attended the District 11 meeting in Valentine. Only nine members from across the district were in attendance. The next district meeting will be April 24, 2022, in Broken Bow.
The Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen luncheon is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2022, in Ord.
Herron and Catron both attended the post State Fair meeting about the 2021 Veterans Day activities. Several suggestions were presented for what they would like to see happen in 2022.
The UVC will host a Veterans Day breakfast for area veterans on Nov. 11. Final plans for helping will be discussed at the Nov. meeting. Volunteers are also requested to help with the Project Connect Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
Kim Cronin reported that morale is down for all military personnel. The group will take cookies, hot chocolate and cider and spend time offering support. Details will be emailed to members giving the time and who to contact to help.
The charter was draped for Audrey Scott.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the UVC. Those wishing to eat lunch together will gather at noon.