Thirteen members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Oct. 5 at the United Veterans Club.

Liz Gerberding gave the opening prayer, followed by the call to meeting by President Lori Skala.

A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for the pizza party the group supplied on Sept. 11 for Patriots Day.

Jean Seely showed the collage poster she assembled, which will be sent to the State Americanism contest. She also ordered eight books that will be given to the Grand Island Public Library.

Billie Herron will order Halloween cupcakes for the residents and staff of the VAMC.

LaVonne Catron reported 84 pocket flags were presented to National Guard members during the send off program in September.

Youth Committee Chair LaDonna Obermiller reported presenting a flag etiquette lesson to the 4-H club members. She is also entering them in the 2022 Youth Patriotic Coloring Contest.

Herron presented information for the 2022 Wreaths Across America car show. The date is Oct. 8, 2022, with check-in at 9 a.m. and the show running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details are to come.