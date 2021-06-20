Junior Vice President Patricia Menough called the June 1 meeting of Hall County VFWA 1347 at the United Veterans Club. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.
After approval of a new membership application for Carol Tjernagel, there were 12 members present.
Thank-you notes were read from: the Wars National Veterans Service Fund for a donation, Stamps for the Wounded for a large box of stamps sent to them, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for May Day baskets for the residents and staff, and the 911 dispatchers for their recognition in May.
Several VFW and Auxiliary members helped raise flags on May 28 in preparation for Memorial Day. On Memorial Day members, with the help of some members’ youth, passed out Buddy Poppies and flags along with small wooden crosses. They also sold military bracelets and bottled water.
A “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” marker and a white rose were dedicated in acknowledgment of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
The 2021 State Fair Veterans Day activities and decorating of a tree along State Fair Blvd. were discussed. More details will be available after a meeting later this month.
A car show is being planned for Aug. 14 at the UVC. More information and details will be available after the July Auxiliary meeting.
The local National Guard unit will be having a family day in August. Members will be preparing to help with activities.
A motion was approved to donate $100 to the Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery project. The Hero Flight Committee held a Hamburger Night on June 16 at the UVC as another fund raiser for the cemetery project.
The group will provide supplies for the Fourth of July picnic for residents and staff at the VAMC.
The Auxiliary still needs committee chairs for the Americanism, Buddy Poppy National Home, Legislative and Community Outreach committees. Supplies and information are available to provide support.
The next meeting will be July 6 at the UVC. Anyone wishing to enjoy eating together will meet at noon and the Auxiliary meeting will be at 1 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. This will be the first meeting of the new year and lots of activities are in the works.