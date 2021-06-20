Junior Vice President Patricia Menough called the June 1 meeting of Hall County VFWA 1347 at the United Veterans Club. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.

After approval of a new membership application for Carol Tjernagel, there were 12 members present.

Thank-you notes were read from: the Wars National Veterans Service Fund for a donation, Stamps for the Wounded for a large box of stamps sent to them, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for May Day baskets for the residents and staff, and the 911 dispatchers for their recognition in May.

Several VFW and Auxiliary members helped raise flags on May 28 in preparation for Memorial Day. On Memorial Day members, with the help of some members’ youth, passed out Buddy Poppies and flags along with small wooden crosses. They also sold military bracelets and bottled water.

A “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” marker and a white rose were dedicated in acknowledgment of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 State Fair Veterans Day activities and decorating of a tree along State Fair Blvd. were discussed. More details will be available after a meeting later this month.