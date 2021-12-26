Eleven members of Hall County VFWA 1347 helped pack items brought for residents of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center during their Dec. 7 meeting at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer and President Lori Skala opened the meeting. Information was shared regarding a member transfer for Linda Peters Fulton from the Hastings auxiliary.

Three thank-you notes were read from the VAMC, thanking the group for treats that were supplied for different events over the last couple of months.

Americanism Chair Jean Seely reported that six members helped decorate a Christmas tree for Stuhr Museum’s Festival of Trees. The tree was recognized for Best of Show. Herron, historian and media chair, sent a picture of the tree to the state and national VFW Auxiliary office and posted it on the group’s Facebook page.

Billie Herron, hospital committee chair, reported that pizza will be sent to the residents of the VAMC for Christmas and finger sandwiches supplied for New Year's. Bingo may be possible beginning in March.

LaVonne Catron, with legislative, asked that everyone stay up to date with all the election activities and candidates to be ready to vote in May.