President Karen Linden called the May 4 meeting of Hall County VFWA 1347 to order with 11 members present. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.
A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The auxiliary unit helped at the frig breakfast on May 2, with approximately 70 National Guard members in attendance. A family day is being planned for Aug. 8.
Linden and Treasurer LaVonne Catron attended the District 11 VFW meeting. A report was given along with the announcement that Catron was elected to the district guard position.
Five members helped to present wooden flags made by David and Kelly Davis to the State Patrol, City of Grand Island police and all the fire departments as well as the 911 dispatchers on April 16. Key chains and angel wings were also presented to department staff members and dispatchers.
Veterans Day at the State Fair will be Monday, Sept. 6. The theme will recognize the unknown soldier. More details will be announced and plans made as the time comes closer.
Nine members met to make May baskets for the residents and staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The baskets were delivered by Billie Herron. May Day is also Loyalty Day and the med center thanked the auxiliary for the remembrance recognition.
All veterans organizations agreed to support the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marker and white rose garden that will be placed in the rose garden at the United Veterans Club. Palmer Scheffield Monument Co. will place the monument. The memorial will be dedicated on Memorial Day.
Plans are being made for a car show scheduled for the end of July or early August as a fund raiser for Wreathes Across America in December.
The State VFW and Auxiliary Convention will be June 5 and 6 in Norfolk.
Auxiliary members are encouraged to gather at 9 a.m. May 31 to set up for Memorial Day activities at the UVC. Buddy poppies and small flags will be handed out and bottled water will be sold.
Help will also be appreciated at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, for raising the flags at the Veterans Memorial Park in preparation of Memorial Day.
Installation of new officers for 2021-22 are: Karen Linden, president; Lori Skala, senior vice president; Linda Winget, junior vice president; Cathy McKown, secretary; LaVonne Catron, treasurer; Kelly, chaplain; Liz Geberding, conductress; Shirley Greenough, guard; Pat Geiger, patriotic instructor; Barbara Graham, Liz Gerberding and Shirley Greenough, trustees.
The next meeting of the VFW Auxiliary will be Tuesday, June 1, at the UVC. Those wishing to eat together will meet at noon, followed by the meeting at 1 p.m.