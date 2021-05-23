Hall County VFWA 1347

All veterans organizations agreed to support the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marker and white rose garden that will be placed in the rose garden at the United Veterans Club. Palmer Scheffield Monument Co. will place the monument. The memorial will be dedicated on Memorial Day.

Plans are being made for a car show scheduled for the end of July or early August as a fund raiser for Wreathes Across America in December.

The State VFW and Auxiliary Convention will be June 5 and 6 in Norfolk.

Auxiliary members are encouraged to gather at 9 a.m. May 31 to set up for Memorial Day activities at the UVC. Buddy poppies and small flags will be handed out and bottled water will be sold.

Help will also be appreciated at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, for raising the flags at the Veterans Memorial Park in preparation of Memorial Day.

Installation of new officers for 2021-22 are: Karen Linden, president; Lori Skala, senior vice president; Linda Winget, junior vice president; Cathy McKown, secretary; LaVonne Catron, treasurer; Kelly, chaplain; Liz Geberding, conductress; Shirley Greenough, guard; Pat Geiger, patriotic instructor; Barbara Graham, Liz Gerberding and Shirley Greenough, trustees.

The next meeting of the VFW Auxiliary will be Tuesday, June 1, at the UVC. Those wishing to eat together will meet at noon, followed by the meeting at 1 p.m.