Chaplain Lyanne Kelly led the opening prayer when 12 members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Aug. 3 at the United Veterans Club. President Lori Skala led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Beverly Slagle and Mary Lubken were welcomed as their new member applications were approved.

The new fiscal year began in July so it is time to renew your membership if you are an annual member. Of course, you may always become a life member.

Four thank-you notes were read with all being for various donations sent by the auxiliary.

Committee reports were given.

A tree along State Fair Boulevard was decorated for the Graffiti Tree Contest to welcome visitors to the State Fair.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center is in need of items for their residents. Items requested are: phone cards, travel size personal care items, gift cards for eating places that will deliver to the center, phone charger cables, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors and women’s personal care items. Donated items may be left at the UVC or taken to the VAMC.

Several 4-H Club youth helped at the Hall County Fair and are also planning to help at the State Fair.