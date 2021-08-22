Chaplain Lyanne Kelly led the opening prayer when 12 members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met Aug. 3 at the United Veterans Club. President Lori Skala led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Beverly Slagle and Mary Lubken were welcomed as their new member applications were approved.
The new fiscal year began in July so it is time to renew your membership if you are an annual member. Of course, you may always become a life member.
Four thank-you notes were read with all being for various donations sent by the auxiliary.
Committee reports were given.
A tree along State Fair Boulevard was decorated for the Graffiti Tree Contest to welcome visitors to the State Fair.
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center is in need of items for their residents. Items requested are: phone cards, travel size personal care items, gift cards for eating places that will deliver to the center, phone charger cables, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors and women’s personal care items. Donated items may be left at the UVC or taken to the VAMC.
Several 4-H Club youth helped at the Hall County Fair and are also planning to help at the State Fair.
Three applications have been submitted to the Tom Wilcox Nursing Scholarships. There are 30 different scholarships available in the state of Nebraska. They can be viewed on the VFW web site.
Treasurer LaVonne Catron gave a report after attending the VFW and Auxiliary School of Instruction in Seward in July. There are many suggestions for the Committee chairs to use during the year.
Volunteer training for the State Fair was Aug. 10 and 12.
Veteran’s Day at the State Fair is Monday, Sept. 6. To volunteer, please be at the Heartland Events Center by 9 a.m. and the program will be at 10:30.
Members were able to attend the Volunteer Recognition Banquet on Aug. 13 and a Car Show at the UVC on Saturday, Aug. 14. Proceeds from the car show are used to help defray costs associated with the Wreaths Across America program scheduled for Dec. 18. Watch for more details.
Several members and their spouses attended the Vietnam Reunion on Aug. 13 and 14 at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
Billie Herron will be checking on pricing for delivery of pizza to the VAMC in recognition of Veterans Appreciation Day on Sept. 11.
The Mid-Winter Conference is planned for January in Lincoln.
The next meeting of the VFW Auxiliary will be Sept. 7 at the UVC. Those wishing to eat together will meet at noon, followed by the business meeting at 1 p.m.