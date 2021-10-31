 Skip to main content
Hall County VFWA 1347
Hall County VFWA 1347

Members of Hall County VFW Auxiliary 1347 presented eight patriotism-themed books to the children’s section of the Grand Island Public Library on Oct. 26. The donation was part of the Auxiliary’s Americanism program.

Jean Seely, program chairman, along with several auxiliary members made the presentation to Laura Fentress, the children’s librarian.

Those helping were Kayleen Riley, Janie Zwiefel, Billie Herron, Liz Gerberding, Lyanne Kelly, Lori Skala, LaVonne Catron, Jean Seely and Mary Lubken.

Books were selected to cover preschool to middle-school students.

