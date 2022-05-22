Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer May 3 when 12 members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met at the United Veterans Club. President Lori Skala presided over the meeting.

Thank-you notes were read from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Fisher House thanking the auxiliary for its donations.

Money collected from the coupon book sales will be sent to GI Express for wreaths. Registration money for the car show will be used to pay expenses.

Jean Seely was reimbursed for mailing winning contest entries to state. Membership for the auxiliary stands at 214, over 100%.

The VFW Auxiliary website is now active. David Jewett will send the address so members can access it. Let him know if there are any sites you would like linked to the web site.

Jewett’s motion was approved to donate $75 to the Legion Riders for their Freedom and Independence Poker Run in July to help defray expenses and used as scholarship money for gold star families.

Jean Seely installed officers for 2022-23 year.

Memorial Day will be celebrated May 30. Flags at the park will go up at 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, and come down at 5 p.m. June 3. Memorial Day activities will begin at 10 a.m. with patriotic music, followed by the program and then lunch at the club. Members who can help hand out poppies and have people sign the poppy cards should arrive at 9 a.m. to help with setup.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 7, at the UVC, with lunch at noon, followed by the meeting.