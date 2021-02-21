Nine members of Hall County VFWA 1347 were in attendance Feb. 2 when Senior Vice President Patricia Menough called the meeting to order at the United Veterans Club. Lyanne Kelly, chaplain, gave the opening prayer.

Membership report: 64 annual members and 144 life. Only seven more memberships would bring the group to 100%, matching last year’s number.

For Valentine’s Day, the auxiliary purchased Dairy Queen dilly bar treats for the residents and staff at the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Six hundred veterans have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at the VAMC.

Historian Billie Herron continues to send information to both the state and national VFW Auxiliary offices. She is also keeping the Facebook page updated.

Many members are helping with community outreach activities.

The VFW Auxiliary mid-winter meeting was held Feb. 13 by Zoom.

LaVonne Catron received a call asking for a donation to help pay for bags that will be made to place wheelchair leg extensions in while not needed so they don’t get lost.

The next Hall County VFWA 1347 meeting will be Tuesday, March 2. Please watch for information and plan to be at the UVC at 1 p.m.