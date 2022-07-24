Junior Vice President Jean Seely gave the opening prayer when Hall County VFWA 1347 met July 5 at the United Veterans Club. President Lori Skala called the meeting to order.

Renewal notices will be sent out before the end of July.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center sent a thank-you note for residents treats supplied.

Billie Herron reported a meal was furnished the Fourth of July for VAMC residents. Note pads, envelopes, phone chargers and local restaurant gift cards are still being requested.

Items to furnish a Transitional Housing apartment continue to be gathered.

Many Buddy Poppies were given out and memorial cards filled out for Memorial Day. A suggestion was made to use clipboards for convenience when people fill out the forms.

The Vietnam Wall will be displayed Aug. 10 to 14 at the Vietnam Veterans Reunion in Kearney. Volunteers are requested to help during this time. Contact Herron for more information.

Lori Skala and LaVonne Catron attended the VFW State Convention held June 10-12 in Kearney. Awards received were distributed to the committees and items from a basket won in a drawing were given to members in attendance.

The Wreaths Across America fundraising car show will be Oct. 8 in the UVC’s west parking lot. Information flyers will be emailed to members to distribute and display them.

School of Instruction will be July 30 at the Civic Center in Seward. Anyone wishing to attend may call Catron, who is driving.

The charter was draped in memory of Past National President Marion Watson.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the UVC, with lunch at noon for anyone wishing to eat together.