President Karen Linden called the April 6 meeting of Hall County VFWA No. 1347 to order, with 15 members present. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.
A thank-you note was read from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats in March.
Committee activities include:
Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Will make and deliver May Day baskets for the residents and staff.
Youth: Discussed the Youth Coloring Contest for 2022.
Membership: No changes, but one prospect at this time.
Mentoring: Promotion of Americanism, discussion of committee duties, and presentation of information about military family star flags.
National Guard breakfast: Event is scheduled for May 2. Andrea Lee, the group’s contact, will provide more information closer to the event.
The auxiliary will be distributing Buddy Poppies and small flags along with selling bottled water at Memorial Day activities at the United Veterans Club Memorial Park. Set up time is 9:30 a.m. There will be patriotic music beginning at 10, with the program at 11 a.m. Lunch will be available at the UVC following the service. Help will be appreciated putting up the flags on Friday evening, May 28, and taking down the flags on Monday, May 31, both days at 5 p.m.
The 2021 Nebraska VFW and Auxiliary meetings are scheduled for June 7 in Norfolk.
A committee involving several military organizations has recommended placing a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a white rose in the flowerbed at the UVC for the 100th anniversary of the original Tomb in Arlington Cemetery. The unit approved covering its share of the cost.
Lori Skala, Kim Cronin and LaVonne Catron attended a Quilts of Valor presentation. Three members of the National Guard Unit were among the recipients. Election and appointment of officers for 2021/22 were held. Installation and announcement of officers will be held in May.
The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, May 4, at the UVC beginning with lunch at noon for those who wish to attend. The business meeting will follow at 1 p.m.