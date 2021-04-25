Hall County VFWA No. 1347

The auxiliary will be distributing Buddy Poppies and small flags along with selling bottled water at Memorial Day activities at the United Veterans Club Memorial Park. Set up time is 9:30 a.m. There will be patriotic music beginning at 10, with the program at 11 a.m. Lunch will be available at the UVC following the service. Help will be appreciated putting up the flags on Friday evening, May 28, and taking down the flags on Monday, May 31, both days at 5 p.m.