Hall County VFWA No.1347
Hall County VFWA No.1347

Vice Chair Patricia Menough called the Nov. 3 meeting of Hall County VFWA No.1347 to order at the United Veterans Club, with five members present.

A card was signed for member Sharon Harper after she was severely injured in a vehicle accident. Volunteer hours were recorded.

It was reported that LaVonne Catron gave a presentation about Americanism to a Boy Scout troop.

Courtesy of the VFW Auxiliary, fried chicken was served to everyone at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Veterans Day.

A couple members of Nebraska Army National Guard, Company B, were in attendance. Lori Skala and Catron welcomed them in recognition of their yearlong, overseas mission, which had been completed.

Membership report includes 55 annual and 143 life members.

The Veterans Day breakfast at the UVC was canceled.

Members help put up and take down the flags for the Veterans Day observance.

Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy entries were received and judged. The winning entries were forwarded to the state contest.

Wreathes Across America is scheduled to be an abbreviated ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the corner of Webb Road and Capital Avenue.

Members will decorate a Christmas tree at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Stuhr Museum for its Fantasy of Trees celebration.

The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the UVC. Emails with updated information will be sent.

