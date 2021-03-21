Junior vice-president Patricia Menough called the March 2 meeting of Hall County VFWA Post 1347 to order. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer. Ten members were in attendance.
Committee reports were presented, and the list of VFW priority goals was presented and reviewed.
Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen winners were mailed their certificates and checks.
Americanism holds a coloring contest for three age groups with a deadline of Feb. 15. The auxiliary will look into the program and plan to present the contest in 2022.
On Valentines’ Day, Girl Scout Troop 335, the 2 Rivers 4-H Club and the David, Heather, Russell and Scott Sandsted family, as well as Peggy Holtorf, made and gave Valentines to the residents and staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The auxiliary unit also presented dilly bars.
Member Kim Cronin announced that the second 135 Muleskinners National Guard Troop is hoping to have a breakfast in May and a family picnic day in August. There will be more plans made at the April meeting.
LaVonne Catron and Billie Herron are continuing to work at putting together a scrapbook. Anyone with articles and especially pictures that could be included, please get them to these ladies.
The VFW Auxiliary state meeting was Saturday, Feb. 13, by Zoom. The Buddy Poppy entry will be held for a later meeting due to not having an in-person meeting.
The Big 10 VFW and Auxiliary meeting will be Oct. 16-18 in Rapid City, S.D.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, donations to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home are to be mailed and not dropped off at the facility.
Military Appreciation Month is May, with Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 8.
World War II Veteran Wilma Kellogg celebrated her 100th birthday on March 4. Central Community College is hosting a virtual 100-mile-walk to celebrate her day. More information can be found on Facebook at “Salute to Women Warriors.”
The group will next meet on Tuesday, April 6, with lunch for those wishing to attend at noon, followed by the meeting at 1 p.m. The group will prepare for the election of officers for 2021-22, with several chairs of committee especially need.