Junior vice-president Patricia Menough called the March 2 meeting of Hall County VFWA Post 1347 to order. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer. Ten members were in attendance.

Committee reports were presented, and the list of VFW priority goals was presented and reviewed.

Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen winners were mailed their certificates and checks.

Americanism holds a coloring contest for three age groups with a deadline of Feb. 15. The auxiliary will look into the program and plan to present the contest in 2022.

On Valentines’ Day, Girl Scout Troop 335, the 2 Rivers 4-H Club and the David, Heather, Russell and Scott Sandsted family, as well as Peggy Holtorf, made and gave Valentines to the residents and staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The auxiliary unit also presented dilly bars.

Member Kim Cronin announced that the second 135 Muleskinners National Guard Troop is hoping to have a breakfast in May and a family picnic day in August. There will be more plans made at the April meeting.

LaVonne Catron and Billie Herron are continuing to work at putting together a scrapbook. Anyone with articles and especially pictures that could be included, please get them to these ladies.