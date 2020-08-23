President Karen Linden called the Aug. 4 meeting of Hall County VFWA Unit 1347 to order with nine members in attendance. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.
The new membership application for Marsha Anderson was approved. A memorial in honor of longtime member Donna Obermiller was received.
Certificates for accomplishments in the last year were announced and will be added to the history book. A new Community Outreach Committee was discussed.
The charter was draped for eight members who have passed on: Paula Reimers, Esther Highlander, Leona Thornton, Lorraine Stoltenberg, Marjorie Batie, Donna Obermiller, Beryl Weidner and Lucille Riessland. They will all be missed.
Other business conducted by email since the March meeting included the election of officers, with all officers agreeing to retain their position for another year. Lori Skala presided for installation by contacting each of the officers individually. Officers for 2020-21 are: Karen Linden, president; David Jewett, senior vice; Patricia Menough, junior vice; Cathy McKown, secretary; LaVonne Catron, treasurer; Lyanne Kelly, chaplain; Linda Steffes, conductress; Lori Skala, guard; Pat Geiger, patriotic instructor; Liz Gerberding, Barbara Graham, Shirley Greenough, trustees.
A motion for a down payment for the State Fair Veteran’s Appreciation Day entertainment was approved.
Three members made and donated over 100 masks to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. All other volunteer activities at both the veterans home and the VAMC were put on hold due to the pandemic.
The next meeting is planned for Sept. 1 at the United Veterans Club.