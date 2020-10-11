Twelve members of Hall County VFWA Unit 1347 met Oct. 6 at the United Veterans Club.
President Karen Linden called the meeting to order. Capt. Larson and two other B Company members presented the auxiliary a flag with a certificate saying the flag flew over Afghanistan on 9/11. The plaque will be hung on the VFW Auxiliary wall in the club.
Membership stands at 48 annual and 143 life members.
Flags were handed out by two youth at the Wreaths Across America car show on Oct. 3. The show netted $830 in registration fees and $401 in donations to place wreaths on the graves at the cemetery.
A motion passed to provide a Veterans Day fried chicken dinner for residents of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hospital kitchen staff will provide the rest of the meal.
Lori Skala reported volunteers spent six hours cleaning the headstones at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery. There were 1,200 headstones cleaned. Several people in the community, including the Legion Riders and ROTC, provided help. The cemetery is on track to be moved under state ownership.
The auxiliary voted to send cards to residents of the hospital and veterans home as a way to connect with them as long as the auxiliary can’t visit.
The Fisher House for families of veterans using the VA hospital in Omaha needs supplies. A motion passed to decorate a tree for the Stuhr Museum Festival of Trees.
Members plan to participate in the motorcycle rally for Wreaths Across America fund raiser on Oct. 10.
Upcoming events: Captain Lee will host a get-together for the B Company at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the UVC. And Oct. 18 is drill day at the Army National Guard facility at the airport. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. Anyone wishing to go needs to contact Kim Cronin to get gate permission. The auxiliary will contribute money to buy snacks.
The next meeting is planned for1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the UVC, with lunch at noon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!