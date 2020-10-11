Twelve members of Hall County VFWA Unit 1347 met Oct. 6 at the United Veterans Club.

President Karen Linden called the meeting to order. Capt. Larson and two other B Company members presented the auxiliary a flag with a certificate saying the flag flew over Afghanistan on 9/11. The plaque will be hung on the VFW Auxiliary wall in the club.

Membership stands at 48 annual and 143 life members.

Flags were handed out by two youth at the Wreaths Across America car show on Oct. 3. The show netted $830 in registration fees and $401 in donations to place wreaths on the graves at the cemetery.

A motion passed to provide a Veterans Day fried chicken dinner for residents of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hospital kitchen staff will provide the rest of the meal.

Lori Skala reported volunteers spent six hours cleaning the headstones at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery. There were 1,200 headstones cleaned. Several people in the community, including the Legion Riders and ROTC, provided help. The cemetery is on track to be moved under state ownership.

The auxiliary voted to send cards to residents of the hospital and veterans home as a way to connect with them as long as the auxiliary can’t visit.