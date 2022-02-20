Hall County VFWA1347

Thirteen members and one guest attended the Feb. 1 meeting of Hall County VFWA 1347 at the United Veterans Club. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.

A thank-you note was read from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats provided residents in January. Americanism chair Jean Seely gave information about an art contest for K-8 students and a singing of the National Anthem contest for K-12 students. A list of schools in Hall County and in Aurora was compiled to contact about the contests. A motion was made to give a $25 gift card to local winners of each contest.

Hospital committee chair Billie Herron reported pizza had been delivered to residents of the VAMC. Cupcakes would be sent in February for Valentine’s Day, which is also VA Hospital Appreciation Day.

Legislative chair LaVonne Catron reminded everyone to do their own studying about the candidates and their issues for the upcoming election.

Lori Skala reported on vets and family support. She had stayed at the VA Medical Center Fisher House in Omaha and found it to be very nice, with well stocked supplies for families use.

Herron is continuing to keep up with Facebook and is working on starting a Web page.