Have you noticed how people have changed in the past year?

It has been a very hard year. Hard because of the pandemic, the election and the protests, and hard because some people are behaving more aggressively — a trickle-down effect from politicians to plumbers.

In part this behavior must be fallout from anxiety over COVID-19, but I’m seeing people get meaner or perhaps just very self-protective, and it can be pretty toxic.

Yes, most all of us are struggling on some level, but you need to avoid projecting your pain onto those close to you, or anyone else for that matter. One of the biggest lies about the vaccines is that they have microchips in them that will track and perhaps even program us. It’s not true, but I wish the vaccines did have chips in them, so we could program people to be nicer.

If we keep being unkind and even mean to others, our society will crumble under the weight of it all. We all know there is too much hate, and those of us who still care about this planet and its inhabitants want that to change. There is enough negative energy just from COVID-19. Letting in any more is just too much, but it isn’t easy to escape.