Need a little inspiration to decorate for the holidays?

Several communities in the area will be hosting holiday home tours over the next couple of weeks. The decorated homes on these tours might give you just the inspiration you need.

Genoa, Dec. 3 GENOA — Genoa’s Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, Dec. 3. Eight local homes and businesses will be featured from 5 to 8 p.m.

Prior to the tour, tickets costing $10 are being sold at Genoa Community Bank, Loup Power, Urban Farm Boutique, Sallie’s Modern Memories, St. Ed Floral, C&S Convenience Store, Cornerstone Bank-Monroe and Studio 6 Spa & Boutique. Tickets can also be purchased from a Chamber member. During the day of the event, tickets can also be purchased at any of the tour stops.

Locations will be listed on the ticket and those participating can start at any point.

Proceeds will be used by the Chamber to provide community events throughout the year.

Hastings, Dec. 3HASTINGS — The YWCA in Hastings has scheduled its annual Holiday Home Tour and Luncheon for Saturday, Dec. 3.

Four homes will be featured from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s tour will include: Dr. Todd Pankratz and Dr. Jessica Meeske, 731 W. Second St., No. 300; Mike Pebeck, 3205 W. Prairie Lake Road; Dr. David and Brandee Schram, 1012 Lakeview Terrace; and Joe and Dr. Holly Portwood Randone, 421 W. Lochland.

Tickets costing $20 can be purchased at YWCA Adams County, 2525 W. Second St., or at any of the tour locations.

An optional luncheon will also be provided at noon at the YWCA. Luncheon tickets cost $20 and can only be purchased in advance at the YWCA.

Kearney, Dec. 3KEARNEY — HelpCare Clinic will host Kearney’s Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a special preview reception on Friday.

Tickets for Saturday’s pubic home tour cost $25. They can be purchased by visiting the clinic at 3015 Ave. A or at the website helpcareclinic.org/tour.

Attendees will be able to tour the six homes provided by: David and Mary Riggs, Scott and Sarah Gensler, Matt and Jamie Lewis, Gene and Deb McElhinny, Nick and Jessica Keizer, and Bill and Patti Calhoun. Tour locations will be on a map on the tickets or from an email downloaded from the clinic.

On Friday, Dec. 2, a special reception and preview tour event is planned. Tickets are limited to the first 200 sold and cost $50 each. Attendees can attend a cocktail and hors d’oeruvres reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a tour of the homes. For details regarding payment and the reception location, call the clinic at 308-224-2392.

Proceeds will be used by HelpCare Clinic — a free clinic providing access to medical care for area uninsured, low-income neighbors. Funds are used for medical and laboratory supplies, as well as nursing and administrative support.

Burwell, Dec. 4BURWELL — Burwell PEO Chapter CJ has scheduled its Christmas Home Tour from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, with a snow date of Dec. 11.

Those providing tour locations are: Kellie and Justin Augustyn, Marcia Vodehnal, Burwell Floral and Bridal Loft, Bob and Doris Petersen, and Jolene Lytle Smith.

Coffee and Christmas cookies will be served at the First Congregational Church during the time of the tour. Christmas greenery will also be available for purchase at the church.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Burwell Floral or from Marcia Vodehnal at 308-730-2192.

Minden, Dec. 11MINDEN — The Minden Chamber of Commerce will present the 2022 Christmas City Tour of Homes from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office, 325 N. Colorado Ave., and Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth. During the day of the tour, tickets are available at Cozy Corner Christmas Store & More on the downtown square.

The tour locations are: Mardy Alberts, 1015 W. First; Christopher and Heather Riggleman, 1269 K Road; Aaron and Danielle Lee, 218 Seventh St.; Frank and Leslie Lambert, 842 S. Garfield Ave.; and the Kearney County Historical Society, 530 N. Nebraska Ave. Out of respect to the homeowners, those attending are asked to wear the hospital booties provided at each home.