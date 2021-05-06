How to heal when someone has angered you

This has been a year like no other, and with all the goings-on, most everybody is agitated about something or at somebody else.

Be it personal, political or pandemic-related, most all of us are holding on to some kind of anger. And that is never a good thing for the human psyche.

There is a lot of talk about unity, but a lot of people are still holding on to their opinions and hostility, which is not going to make anyone’s life better. I know we are not all going to get along, but a sense of belonging is part of our DNA — and the belief that on some level we are all connected is actually reassuring.

Anyone who promotes anger and division is an unbalanced person. They want everyone else to feel the same way they do because that validates their negativity.

It makes perfect sense except for one thing: The rest of us end up having to deal with the fallout and clean up the mess. The most often used option, if you get triggered, is to stay away, but that really doesn’t work when you want to be on the same page with those around you.