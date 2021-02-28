How to stay in emotional balance

The first thing to understand about emotional balance is that to keep it, you have to be constantly moving, but it’s inner movement, not break dancing. If you seek peace of mind, please know that it requires continual practice, but once you learn the basics, the practice becomes a valued part of your lifestyle.

Isn’t it interesting, how you can wake up in the morning and just by opening your phone, your entire world can be thrown off-balance? It doesn’t matter if the news is personal, political or pandemic-related; it’s a little tricky to stay in a good place when the world is throwing all this stuff at us.

The best time to practice rebalancing is when you first feel yourself getting off-kilter. But that’s often a very difficult moment, and so you’ll be better off if you have prepared yourself by engaging in emotional-balancing techniques before one of those big curve balls gets thrown at you.

Visualization and meditation are two great tools to start with, and they can not only help you rebalance but also move your life forward and even add years to it. The best way to begin is to just listen to some meditative music for 30 minutes. You don’t have to think about anything, but allow yourself to relax and see what comes to you.