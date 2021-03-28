How to survive another year of COVID-19

It’s a world that most of us never imagined. I’ve watched a lot of virus flicks over the years, some of them too true to life to be amusing. I now try to keep anxiety-provoking elements from entering my life, but I still have to watch the news. Fortunately, I have discovered that by about 5 p.m., all the news of the day has already been disseminated, so I turn it off because I really only need to hear it once.

Music has greatly helped many people during this difficult time. It has a lot of healing and calming power, but I choose wisely and am not listening to much Metallica these days. Mozart and acoustic guitar seem to call to me now. I also enjoy playing guitar, but knowing that I’ll probably never perform again has made it different.

Again, when you don’t have goals, it’s hard to enjoy life or what you are doing at the moment, so now I’m writing more music, and at least I can put it out there. Collaborating with other musicians via the Internet has also given me another way to enjoy this important part of my life.

We all have to pivot, at least for the rest of the year. The easiest way to decide what you need to do is to look at what has changed and to find ways to make those changes work for you.