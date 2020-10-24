How will you do Halloween this year?

Oct. 31 has gone from scary fun to just plain scary.

Adults may understand it, but the kids won’t. So it’s up to us parents to make them a Halloween that will be different but still let our kids celebrate in some fashion. All the members of my extended family have decided to stay at home and have a Zoom party for the kids (and a cocktail party for the adults). Yes, all the holidays will be different this year.

In my village, there is one neighborhood that usually goes all out, and everyone goes to this one place (including out-of-towners) because of the great job it does with haunted houses, cotton candy, police on horseback, and kids in costumes galore — but not this year.

I am sure some people will try to ignore the fact that there is a deadly virus in the air and will keep their lights on and open their doors. Others will choose to put up a blockade and turn out the lights.

I’d go in the middle and leave out a bowl of candy with a sign saying, “Please take one,” and hope that makes those who do venture out a tiny bit happy.