'I'm a Parent ... What Now?' Don’t let cold winter weather get you down

In my opinion we are in the middle of the most challenging and difficult months of the year even during a “normal” year.

Starting in 2020 and continuing into this year, because of COVID-19, life has become even more challenging than previous years. We are not through it yet and our children and families are affected.

January and February are the most challenging months of the year to me for several reasons: January is ALWAYS a letdown right after the holidays. People are back to work, children are back to school (or attending virtual school at home), its cold, it’s quite often windy, days are short and its dark by 5 p.m.

February continues in the same way. Unfortunately, we had a string of days that were both SUPER cold and foggy, and we’ve had lots and lots of snow. Add to this the isolation many people feel. We’re stuck at home, many places are closed or limited, we shouldn’t be attending large gatherings, our children are often not spending time with their friends and, because of the extreme cold, kids aren’t able to run around and play outside.