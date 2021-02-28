'I'm a Parent ... What Now?' Don’t let cold winter weather get you down

In my opinion we are in the middle of the most challenging and difficult months of the year even during a “normal” year.
Starting in 2020 and continuing into this year, because of COVID-19, life has become even more challenging than previous years. We are not through it yet and our children and families are affected.
January and February are the most challenging months of the year to me for several reasons: January is ALWAYS a letdown right after the holidays. People are back to work, children are back to school (or attending virtual school at home), its cold, it’s quite often windy, days are short and its dark by 5 p.m.
February continues in the same way. Unfortunately, we had a string of days that were both SUPER cold and foggy, and we’ve had lots and lots of snow. Add to this the isolation many people feel. We’re stuck at home, many places are closed or limited, we shouldn’t be attending large gatherings, our children are often not spending time with their friends and, because of the extreme cold, kids aren’t able to run around and play outside.
I am grateful for the amazing teachers we have in our schools who are with our children and grandchildren all day. I’m grateful for the patience and love they show our kids, for spending their whole day with students who can’t play outside and run off some of their energy. Recess in school is there to give children the chance to get a short break from sitting and focusing on their studies. Even during a pandemic, children need to be allowed to be children.
As we are stuck at home, we need to be able to keep our home life as normal as possible. Right now, life is hard on us as adults and we understand what is going on with the pandemic and how we need to protect ourselves and our families. For children it may be harder to understand.
So, what can we do to help our families live as normally as possible during these times? Make time for family time.
Play card games. Reinforce math skills by having children add the totals of their cards and then the highest total number is the winner. For example, if one child has a 5+9+1+King (10)-Joker (-10)=15; Mom has 10+Ace (10)+Jack (10)+3+8=41, Mom wins.
Your prizes could be extra time reading a book with Mom or not having to make your bed for one day or getting to choose dessert for dinner. It’s always fun to play traditional card games as well.
Play board games like Sorry, dominoes or Monopoly. Remember when we used to play pick-up sticks or jacks? I still remember playing jacks with my grandma as a little girl. And that was a long time ago.
Put blankets and sheets around the house and cover up the furniture. My children loved to play under the blankets. Have an indoor picnic and eat lunch in the fort.
Turn off all the lights in a dark room or under the blankets. Using flashlights make shadow animals on the walls and have the children try and make animals or guess which animals you are making.
Using colors, markers, paper and scissors make special “Happy Day” cards to mail to special people in their lives. Make the cards, put them in envelopes, address the envelopes, put a stamp, put them in the mailbox and lift the red flag so the mail carrier knows to pick them up. You can also make “Happy Day” cards to take to the fire department or for police officers you see on the streets.
After school or on weekends go to the library. Remember to use your masks, follow distancing and wash your hands.
A great Saturday or Sunday afternoon activity is to make play dough. Ask your older children (middle schoolers/high schoolers) to make it with their younger siblings. They may complain but they will have fun. A simple play dough recipe is:
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup water
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup salt
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Food coloring
Combine all ingredients and heat on the stove (set the burner on low so it doesn’t burn) until the dough is firm but not hard. Remove from heat and knead until desired consistency.
Store in an airtight container or zip lock bag. The dough will last for weeks.
Check out and use these free online sites for kids and families:
- National Geographic for Kids https://kids.nationalgeographic.com
- Highlights for Kids
- Scholastic – Preschool – high schools
- Starfall – lower elementary kids
- You Tube – Free School - https://www.youtube.com/user/watchfreeschool
- Cool Math
- Hoopla – application as to be downloaded on an iPad or phone; you’ll need to have a library card to gain access.
When temperatures allow, let the kids play outside. If they are dressed appropriately with gloves, hats, coats, and boots the fresh air and the sunshine is good for them.
We got through February and spring is just around the corner. As my cousin Paul pointed out to me a couple of weeks ago, it gets lighter every day by a few minutes. It’s no longer dark at 5 p.m. and on a sunny day it’s still light at 6. Spring is coming.
But no matter what, remember to wear your masks, wash your hands, maintain distance and stay safe.
Yolanda Chavez Nuncio is a retired middle school educator and elementary school principal with endorsements in ESL and Early Childhood Education. She earned a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision. She has three adult children and five grandchildren. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.