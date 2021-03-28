I'm a Parent ... What Now? Spending a lot of time together? Make the most of the situation

Parents can be responsive and sensitive to their children’s needs by understanding reactions to the pandemic may vary. Some young children may demand extra attention; become extra clingy or irritable; or experience disruptions in sleeping patterns, eating and toileting. Behavioral changes might be in response to changes in the mood or attitudes of the parent, and the parent might not even recognize it.

While it may be difficult, try to maintain a positive outlook and practice patience with your child. It will aid in their wellbeing during and beyond this time. Remember, this is temporary. Difficult behaviors are natural responses for infants and toddlers, and adults can help their children move through them by remaining calm and patient.

5. Make a plan for when you need to work. For parents who are working from home, be clear about limits that will be set around when you have to work. Make a plan for what your children will be doing while you are working.

A few suggestions for what parents can do to make those hours easier include: trade of working time with a spouse or partner; work during nap and bedtimes; and create a safe place for your toddler to play that is within your sight. Doing a little bit of extra childproofing can go a long way in preventing accidents.