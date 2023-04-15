The Imagination City Children’s Museum, in partnership with Kramer’s Wrecker Service, will host the second “Touch a Truck” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Sam’s Club parking lot on North Diers Avenue.

The idea of “Touch A Truck” is to host an event for kids and their families to explore a variety of sizes of trucks and equipment from local companies. Last year the event featured more than 30 different pieces of equipment for kids to explore.

Three local food trucks will be on site, including Cactus Jacks, Hit the Spot and the Anna Street Trolley.

There is no admission charge; for more information, contact the museum 308-385-8377 or check online at www.giimaginationcity.com/