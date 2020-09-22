It’s fall and changes are coming!

We will have some postings throughout the week from Facebook, leading up to the event. Children in third through fifth grade may pick up a bag from the library that includes items to be used in the tea party. There are some fun items in the bag and a treat and drink.

Edith would be proud that we carried on through “less than perfect” times.

Edith and her sister, Grace Abbott, really were movers and shakers for their time. They had an interesting home life in Grand Island. Their father, O.A. Abbott, was an educator, lawyer,\ and Nebraska’s first lieutenant governor. Their mother Elizabeth was an officer in the Nebraska Woman Suffrage Association.

In 1882, when Edith was 6 and Grace was 4 years old, Susan B. Anthony, a well-known activist was a guest in their home. Both sisters went on to become pioneering women in the fields of education, government and social reform.

A great book with more of their story is “Two Sisters for Social Justice: A Biography of Grace and Edith Abbott” by Lela B. Costin.

Both sister’s careers were shaped by the time they spent at Chicago’s Hull House, a place for social reform work and research founded by Jane Addams. They joined Addams for the women’s struggle for the right to vote. Women won the right to vote in August 1920.