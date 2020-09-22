It’s fall and changes are coming!

Fall is a time of change.
You think of the leaves changing colors, and the weather gets a little cooler and yes, things change in the library world too.
One big change here at the Grand Island Public Library: We have bid Steve Fosselman, our library director for 29-1/2 years, a happy retirement.
We won’t bid him farewell because he is going to be a library volunteer and I know he will be a great one. A big shout out to a great mentor and library mover and shaker. He did a lot for our library and community. In the meantime, I will serve as your interim library director.
So every fall like clockwork, we celebrate the birthday of our namesake, Edith Abbott. She was born Sept. 26, 1876. Since I have been working here for more than 20 years, we have hosted a Victorian Tea Party, except the one year we were in the middle of the library expansion.
We go all out with girls (boys can attend too but no takers so far) in third through fifth grade, dressing in their fine dresses — some vintage — and bringing a doll, teddy bear or friend and coming on a Sunday afternoon for tea and desserts, and to learn about Miss Abbott and manners, play Victorian games, and create a few crafts.
This year with the coronavirus, we will host our first Edith Abbott Virtual Victorian Tea Party at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 available through our library Facebook page www.facebook.com/gilibrary/ .
We will have some postings throughout the week from Facebook, leading up to the event. Children in third through fifth grade may pick up a bag from the library that includes items to be used in the tea party. There are some fun items in the bag and a treat and drink.
Edith would be proud that we carried on through “less than perfect” times.
Edith and her sister, Grace Abbott, really were movers and shakers for their time. They had an interesting home life in Grand Island. Their father, O.A. Abbott, was an educator, lawyer,\ and Nebraska’s first lieutenant governor. Their mother Elizabeth was an officer in the Nebraska Woman Suffrage Association.
In 1882, when Edith was 6 and Grace was 4 years old, Susan B. Anthony, a well-known activist was a guest in their home. Both sisters went on to become pioneering women in the fields of education, government and social reform.
A great book with more of their story is “Two Sisters for Social Justice: A Biography of Grace and Edith Abbott” by Lela B. Costin.
Both sister’s careers were shaped by the time they spent at Chicago’s Hull House, a place for social reform work and research founded by Jane Addams. They joined Addams for the women’s struggle for the right to vote. Women won the right to vote in August 1920.
With an election upon us soon, this would be a great time to talk about history, women’s rights and how lucky we are to live in a nation where we can vote.
A great site is https://www.hullhousemuseum.org/ and a great children’s book is “Bold and Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote” by Kirsten Gillibrand.
Edith was the first female dean of a graduate school at an American university, the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration, and with her leadership it became the nation’s first school of social work.
Grace was a leader in the formulation of national politics affecting women, children, industrial relations and immigration. She administered the nation’s first child labor laws and headed the federal Children’s Bureau. Grace Abbott has a park named after her here in Grand Island and even had a liberty ship, the S.S. Grace Abbott, named for her in 1942.
Yes, it is a time for change, for kindness, good health and reading about these famous sisters.
Celine Swan is the interim director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
