It’s fall — get outside and make memories!

Remember the days when you would run around barefoot? Feeling the dirt, grass and leaves between your toes. As adults our lives get busy and sometimes forget the clean, or dirty, fun we had as children. Playing outside gives you and your child the chance to explore your natural environment and have an adventure.
According to the Child Mind Institute recent studies have exposed the benefit — even necessity — of spending time outdoors, both for kids and adults. Most studies agree that kids who play outside are smarter, happier, more attentive and less anxious than kids who spend more time indoors.
And now is the time to take advantage of the cooler fall weather sets in. Here are a few ideas:
Set up treasure hunts. Make a short, simple list of things for your kids to look for outside — such as “a shiny object,” or “something you can hold liquid in.” The satisfaction of finding the objects turns it into a reinforcing activity, and it will keep them outside in search of the next list item.
Give them the tools to discover. Gifts like a bug box, a magnifying glass, or a shovel will promote ways to explore the outdoors with a fun new tool that feels professional and empowering.
Make art projects. For the kids who would rather sit inside with some arts and crafts, get them to use objects from nature for their art. Picking leaves to press onto paper, using berry juice as paint, or collecting pinecones and rocks to decorate are ways to infuse nature into activities they already enjoy.
Build something. You can also reverse the process and make art with your kids that will support and nurture the natural world — things like bird feeders or flower boxes. Kids will keep coming back to watch an object they created provide for other living things.
Getting your family outdoors can be as simple as going on a nature walk or as crazy as using paint on a slip and slide instead of water. Check out these fun ideas.
Bubbles. Empty laundry detergent bottle with push button spout and homemade bubbles. Thoroughly rinse the inside of the laundry detergent bottle and let dry. Fill the bottle with the homemade bubbles and let the kids use different “wands” — our favorite bubble wand is a flyswatter.
Shadow tracing. With this activity you just need some of your child’s favorite toys, paper and items to draw with. Set them up to create a shadow. Place your paper on the ground on top of the shadow and trace away.
Make rain art. Grab some watercolor paints (the dried ones you find in the craft aisle at the grocery store). Crush them in a plastic bag, then sprinkle them on watercolor paper that you’ve placed outside. You’ll see a beautiful image emerge. You can also use pastels.
Build an obstacle course. The only thing that is better than an obstacle course, is an obstacle course in the rain. The flips on the trampoline, run around the tree, balance across the balance beam, 10 jumps on the jump rope — I’m sure you can think of more. Be creative with your children in creating this. It could be elaborate or simple depending on your child’s ability.
Learn about knots. Kid’s minds are like sponges, so this is a great time to teach them about tying knots. From kayaking to boating to helping you tie down the camping gear on the roof of the car, this is something they will use their whole lives. https://scoutingmagazine.org/ Has some great knots perfect for children.
Go on a bug hunt! Give your kids a container and have them collect different kinds of bugs. Now, I know some of you a fear of the smallest creatures but don’t fret, this gives you an excellent opportunity to educate children without touching anything.
Make an outdoor activity jar. This helps with kids who have a hard time thinking of things to do or making decisions. Write different activities on popsicle sticks. Let your kids choose an activity and then head outside. Make the activities easy to act on — go to the park for 15 minutes, water the plants, set up a water shooting range, pick a fall bouquet, draw something with sidewalk chalk.
There are so many fun ideas! Be creative and think outside of the box, build memories that will last a lifetime.
Amanda M. Burton serves as an administrative assistant for Heartland CASA. The mother of four lives in Hastings, operated a home day care and served as president of the Grand Island Childcare Association. Amanda truly has a passion for helping children in our community. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.