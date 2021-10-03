It’s fall — get outside and make memories!

Build something. You can also reverse the process and make art with your kids that will support and nurture the natural world — things like bird feeders or flower boxes. Kids will keep coming back to watch an object they created provide for other living things.

Getting your family outdoors can be as simple as going on a nature walk or as crazy as using paint on a slip and slide instead of water. Check out these fun ideas.

Bubbles. Empty laundry detergent bottle with push button spout and homemade bubbles. Thoroughly rinse the inside of the laundry detergent bottle and let dry. Fill the bottle with the homemade bubbles and let the kids use different “wands” — our favorite bubble wand is a flyswatter.

Shadow tracing. With this activity you just need some of your child’s favorite toys, paper and items to draw with. Set them up to create a shadow. Place your paper on the ground on top of the shadow and trace away.

Make rain art. Grab some watercolor paints (the dried ones you find in the craft aisle at the grocery store). Crush them in a plastic bag, then sprinkle them on watercolor paper that you’ve placed outside. You’ll see a beautiful image emerge. You can also use pastels.